1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,459 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. 1,441,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,622,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.