1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,026 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,225,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,043,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 13,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,176. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

