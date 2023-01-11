1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $179.21. 2,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average of $178.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $219.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

