1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,630. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $154.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68.

