1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 66,921 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 288,170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 214,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 183,556 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PZA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

