20,000 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in APA by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,301 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of APA by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,692 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 48,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.59.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

