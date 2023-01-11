2,665 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,479. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

