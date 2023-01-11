3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. 22,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,807. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

