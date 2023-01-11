4,560 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $145.14. 24,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,264. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51. Hess Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

