500 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.23.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.