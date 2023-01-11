89,420 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 122,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

KIE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 11,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,581. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

