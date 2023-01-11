AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.