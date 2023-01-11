ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,895.12 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and $9,895.12 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00041852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00241844 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0003052 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,681.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.