ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $66,875.52 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Saturday, October 15th, Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 948,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,142. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.