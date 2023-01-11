Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $687.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

