Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Accolade Stock Up 23.4 %
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $687.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
