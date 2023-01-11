Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $189,566.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00026529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004730 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

