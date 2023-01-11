Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

