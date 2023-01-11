Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
AYI opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.
