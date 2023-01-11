Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

AYI opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

