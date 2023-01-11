Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 232 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

