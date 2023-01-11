Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.