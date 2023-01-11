Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $415.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.23.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.39.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,681 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 105,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

