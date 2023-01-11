Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as low as C$8.31. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 1,247,502 shares changing hands.
AAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
