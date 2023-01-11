Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as low as C$8.31. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 1,247,502 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.29.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.