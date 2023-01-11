Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AJRD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of AJRD opened at $55.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,815,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.