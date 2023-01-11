Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 324,611 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Agiliti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agiliti by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 415,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $18,815,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

