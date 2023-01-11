AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Jan 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a jan 23 dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.