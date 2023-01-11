Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Shares of APD opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.27 and its 200-day moving average is $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

