Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) vs. Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Head to Head Comparison

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascend Wellness and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 492.11%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Akanda.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.86 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -3.30 Akanda $40,000.00 133.70 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Akanda beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

