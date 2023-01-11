Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.28 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $45.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,567,151 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,368,992 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

