Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$24.77 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.31.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

