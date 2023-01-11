Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ERH opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.99.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
