Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ERH opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $367,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

