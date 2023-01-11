Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 22,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

