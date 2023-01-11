Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Warby Parker by 20,130.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Warby Parker Trading Up 6.5 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,568,624.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $8,001,318.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,330 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,595. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.