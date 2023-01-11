Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $782,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

