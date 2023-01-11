Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.77. 1,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,039,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

