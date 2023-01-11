AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average is $188.02.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

