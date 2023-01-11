AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DIT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average is $188.02.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
