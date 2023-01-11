American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:AEO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
