American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

