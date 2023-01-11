American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Shares Down 13%

Shares of American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) were down 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 55,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 26,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
American Noble Gas Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About American Noble Gas
American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.
Further Reading
