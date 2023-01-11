American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $13.74. American Public Education shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 57,776 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $252.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.