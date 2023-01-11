American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.69.

American Tower Trading Up 1.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.75. 17,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.