Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $271.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

