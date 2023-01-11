AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Denise L. Jackson Sells 4,001 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 861,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.