Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 772,235 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 260,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

