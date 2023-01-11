Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
AMFPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.18) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.26) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64.
Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.
