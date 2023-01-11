AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Down 1.2 %
AXR opened at $12.00 on Friday. AMREP has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
