AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 1.2 %

AXR opened at $12.00 on Friday. AMREP has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.