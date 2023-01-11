AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.62), with a volume of 21231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.62).

AMTE Power Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

AMTE Power Company Profile

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

