Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 10th (ADS, AIR, ALIZY, ALV, AMWD, ANFGF, AVVIY, AWI, AZEK, BA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 10th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($268.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06).

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 485 ($5.91) to GBX 540 ($6.58).

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $99.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $210.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €36.30 ($39.03) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 350 to SEK 370. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $81.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €66.00 ($70.97). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02).

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €108.00 ($116.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €76.00 ($81.72) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $40.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $112.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €33.40 ($35.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 575 ($7.01) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.82) to GBX 575 ($7.01).

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($225.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €625.00 ($672.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 60 to CHF 68. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €800.00 ($860.22) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68).

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $121.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $285.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €270.00 ($290.32) to €290.00 ($311.83). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €290.00 ($311.83) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $100.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.77).

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67).

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €65.00 ($69.89) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,800 ($34.11) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $19.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.23).

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 204 ($2.49).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €540.00 ($580.65) to €530.00 ($569.89). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from SEK 55 to SEK 58. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €149.00 ($160.22) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €180.00 ($193.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

