Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $105.17

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $7,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

