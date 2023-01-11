Analysts Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT at $16.95

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPTF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($19.78) to €17.70 ($19.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Getlink Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Getlink has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

