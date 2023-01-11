Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $39.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after buying an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Moelis & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

